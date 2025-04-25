Previous
Blackheath 25 - Fairfax Heritage Walking Track by annied
Blackheath 25 - Fairfax Heritage Walking Track

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.
This walking track is a favourite - around a 2km loop and a flat smooth path for the most part - which means I can enjoy the bush and look for photo opportunities without fear of tripping over a rock or tree root, which has happened often on other walks hahaha.
It doesn't matter the time of year, it is always an enjoyable and interesting walk. The photo insets are some of the flora you can see at various times of the year.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Annie D

Diana ace
A stunning collage with lovely shots and a great presentation Annie!
July 10th, 2025  
