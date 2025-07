Blackheath 26 - George Phillip Lookout

Still behind hahahaha

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

This lookout is a few hundred metres along the Fairfax Heritage Walking Track.

The lyrebird sculpture at the lookout is a National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) memorial dedicated to staff who lost their lives in service. The sculpture is made of stainless steel by Tim Johnman.