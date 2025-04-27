Previous
Blackheath 27 - Perrys Lookdown
Photo 1967

Blackheath 27 - Perrys Lookdown

Still behind - finally finishing the last couple for April.
I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.
Love the drive along Hat Hill Rd which becomes Perrys Lookdown Rd. The roads were upgraded with sealing and safety improvements and Perrys Lookdown day-use area received a facelift with new picnic tables and chairs, better parking, and improved signage.The upgrade project was completed in early 2024.
The rock formation on the ridge is known as “Hen and Chicken Rock”
