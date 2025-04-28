Blackheath 28 - Perrys Lookdown

Still behind - finally finishing the last couple for April.

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

The drive is lovely no matter the season but I do love when the winter wattle is in bloom.

From the picnic area at the end of Perrys Lookdown road you can walk down the stairs to the lookout which offers a good view of Banks Wall on the opposite side of the Grose Valley.