Previous
Next
Blackheath 28 - Perrys Lookdown by annied
Photo 1968

Blackheath 28 - Perrys Lookdown

Still behind - finally finishing the last couple for April.
I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.
The drive is lovely no matter the season but I do love when the winter wattle is in bloom.
From the picnic area at the end of Perrys Lookdown road you can walk down the stairs to the lookout which offers a good view of Banks Wall on the opposite side of the Grose Valley.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
543% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact