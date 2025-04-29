Previous
Blackheath 29 - Flora around Blackheath by annied
Photo 1969

Blackheath 29 - Flora around Blackheath

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.
The last couple for April will be flora and birds found in the Blackheath area.
Top Left - Philotheca, commonly known as waxflowers
Top Right - Persoonia
Bottom Left - Leptospermum - tea tree
Middle Right - Actinotus helianthi, flannel flower
Bottom Right - The flower is Lambertia formosa, commonly known as mountain devil
The bird is an Eastern Spinebill (Acanthorhynchus tenuirostris)
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Annie D

@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Photo Details

