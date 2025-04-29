Blackheath 29 - Flora around Blackheath

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.

The last couple for April will be flora and birds found in the Blackheath area.

Top Left - Philotheca, commonly known as waxflowers

Top Right - Persoonia

Bottom Left - Leptospermum - tea tree

Middle Right - Actinotus helianthi, flannel flower

Bottom Right - The flower is Lambertia formosa, commonly known as mountain devil

The bird is an Eastern Spinebill (Acanthorhynchus tenuirostris)