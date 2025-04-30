Previous
Next
Blackheath 30 - Birds around Blackheath by annied
Photo 1970

Blackheath 30 - Birds around Blackheath

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.
The last couple for April will be flora and birds found in the Blackheath area.
Blackheath is a fabulous area to go birdwatching. Perrys Lookdown rarely disappoints, particularly for Lyrebirds.
Top - Eastern yellow robin
Middle Left - Rockwarbler
Middle Right - Superb lyrebird
Bottom Left - Superb lyrebird
Bottom Right - White-browed scrubwren
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
543% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact