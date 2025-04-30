Blackheath 30 - Birds around Blackheath

I joined 30 shots but not in the true sense of the challenge. I have chosen stationary subjects in the past but this time I am choosing a place - Blackheath in the Blue Mountains of N.S.W.
The last couple for April will be flora and birds found in the Blackheath area.
Blackheath is a fabulous area to go birdwatching. Perrys Lookdown rarely disappoints, particularly for Lyrebirds.
Top - Eastern yellow robin
Middle Left - Rockwarbler
Middle Right - Superb lyrebird
Bottom Left - Superb lyrebird
Bottom Right - White-browed scrubwren