Through the Windscreen 1 ANZAC Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

This week it's bridges we have traversed - I love bridges and the ANZAC Bridge is a favourite even though traffic can be a nightmare.

Opened in 1995, the ANZAC Bridge is a modern 8-lane cable bridge with a 345 metre span and leads from the CBD to the Inner West and northern suburbs.

In 1998, on Remembrance Day, the bridge was officially renamed the Anzac Bridge. This was done to commemorate the ANZACs and their service in World War I.