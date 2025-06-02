Previous
Next
Through the Windscreen 2 Peats Ferry Bridge by annied
Photo 2003

Through the Windscreen 2 Peats Ferry Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.
This week it's bridges we have traversed - Peats Ferry Road Bridge was designed by the Department of Main Roads. The bridge design incorporates two exceptional features for its day: (a) welding was used in place of riveting in the fabrication of all members in the two main truss spans and (b) the bridge piers are founded on very deep caissons to the river bed.
This bridge is on B83 near Brooklyn. B83 is the former National Route 1 from Hornsby in Sydney's northern suburbs to Somersby on the NSW Central Coast
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
553% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact