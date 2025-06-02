Through the Windscreen 2 Peats Ferry Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

This week it's bridges we have traversed - Peats Ferry Road Bridge was designed by the Department of Main Roads. The bridge design incorporates two exceptional features for its day: (a) welding was used in place of riveting in the fabrication of all members in the two main truss spans and (b) the bridge piers are founded on very deep caissons to the river bed.

This bridge is on B83 near Brooklyn. B83 is the former National Route 1 from Hornsby in Sydney's northern suburbs to Somersby on the NSW Central Coast