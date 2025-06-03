Previous
Through the Windscreen 3 Mooney Mooney Bridge by annied
Through the Windscreen 3 Mooney Mooney Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.
This week it's bridges we have traversed - The Mooney Mooney Bridge, is a twin cantilever bridge in New South Wales, Australia, carrying the M1 Pacific Motorway (formerly F3) over Mooney Mooney Creek.
We head up the coast regularly and I usually take a photo at some point as we cross this bridge.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Annie D

Diana ace
Wonderful shot and bokeh!
August 20th, 2025  
