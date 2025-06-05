Through the Windscreen 5 Morpeth Historical Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

This week it's bridges - Morpeth Bridge is a timber truss bridge that spans the Hunter River at Morpeth. The bridge is highly valued by the local community and is important to the history of Morpeth and the expansion of the road network throughout NSW in the late 19th century. Morpeth Bridge is one of 15 historic bridges constructed before 1905 in the Hunter region today. It is the oldest surviving example of an overhead-braced Allan truss road bridge in service and is one of three surviving overhead braced timber truss road bridges in New South Wales.