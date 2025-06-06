Through the Windscreen 6 Dunmore Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

This week it's bridges - Not far from yesterdays bridge Dunmore Bridge is a heritage-listed road bridge that carries Clarence Town Road across the Paterson River in Woodville, New South Wales. It is an Allan timber truss road bridge (as is Morpeth Bridge in the previous post). Both were designed by Percy Allan, it was completed in 1899.