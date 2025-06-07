Through the Windscreen 7 Hinton Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

This week it's bridges - Hinton Bridge is in the same area as the Morpeth and Dunmore bridges. Hinton Bridge is a road bridge over the Paterson River at Hinton, 9 km east of Maitland, in the Hunter Valley of New South Wales. The bridge is an Allan timber truss, with a steel lift span fabricated by Pope, Maher & Co. It is 512 ft (156 m) in length, was built from 1898 to 1901 by Samuel McGill, and designed by Ernest Macartney de Burgh.