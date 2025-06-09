Previous
Next
Through the Windscreen 9 Brooklyn Bridge by annied
Photo 2010

Through the Windscreen 9 Brooklyn Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.
I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include- The Brooklyn Bridge is a local nickname for the Hawkesbury River Road Bridge, a concrete girder bridge that carries the Pacific Motorway (M1) across the Hawkesbury River between Kangaroo Point and Mooney Mooney Point. On the left is the Peats Ferry Bridge from a previous post.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
557% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Your Brooklyn Bridge looks very different from New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, ha! When I saw your title (before I looked at the photo) I thought oh, Annie is in New York. Wonderful capture of this scene.
August 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb scened of the road kind of capture.
August 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact