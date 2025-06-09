Through the Windscreen 9 Brooklyn Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include- The Brooklyn Bridge is a local nickname for the Hawkesbury River Road Bridge, a concrete girder bridge that carries the Pacific Motorway (M1) across the Hawkesbury River between Kangaroo Point and Mooney Mooney Point. On the left is the Peats Ferry Bridge from a previous post.