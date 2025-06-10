Through the Windscreen 10 Victoria Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include- The heritage listed Victoria Bridge that crosses the Nepean River at Penrith, New South Wales is actually a separate rail and road bridge.The road we are driving on is the older, heritage-listed bridge that was originally built to carry both trains and road traffic.The 1907 Railway Bridge was constructed to handle the heavier and increased volume of rail traffic and now carries all the railway lines over the Nepean River.You can see the rail section to the right.