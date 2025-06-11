Previous
Through the Windscreen 11 Lapstone Railway Bridge over the Great Western Highway by annied
Photo 2012

Through the Windscreen 11 Lapstone Railway Bridge over the Great Western Highway

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.
I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include - this bridge is part of the railway line from Penrith to the Blue Mountains.
We drive under this bridge often and I usually photograph it just to see how the graffiti changes.
