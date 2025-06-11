Through the Windscreen 11 Lapstone Railway Bridge over the Great Western Highway

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include - this bridge is part of the railway line from Penrith to the Blue Mountains.

We drive under this bridge often and I usually photograph it just to see how the graffiti changes.