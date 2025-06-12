Previous
Through the Windscreen 12 The Hole in the Wall Picton by annied
Photo 2013

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.
I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include - "The Hole in the Wall" refers to a heritage-listed railway underbridge on Argyle Street in Picton, NSW. It was built in 1918 to allow the Great Southern Railway to cross the street.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing bridge, covered with so much greenery; that's sure to be a sharp curve ahead.
August 29th, 2025  
Linda E ace
I recognise that hole. Great windscreen capture
August 29th, 2025  
