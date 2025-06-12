Through the Windscreen 12 The Hole in the Wall Picton

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include - "The Hole in the Wall" refers to a heritage-listed railway underbridge on Argyle Street in Picton, NSW. It was built in 1918 to allow the Great Southern Railway to cross the street.