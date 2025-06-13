Through the Windscreen 13 Railway Underbridge near 802 Thirlmere Way in Thirlmere

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include -The railway underbridge at Thirlmere Way was constructed as part of the Great Southern Railway deviation from Picton to Mittagong between 1916 and 1919. It is only a few minutes along the road from yesterdays image.

