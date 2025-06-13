Previous
Through the Windscreen 13 Railway Underbridge near 802 Thirlmere Way in Thirlmere by annied
Photo 2014

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.
I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include -The railway underbridge at Thirlmere Way was constructed as part of the Great Southern Railway deviation from Picton to Mittagong between 1916 and 1919. It is only a few minutes along the road from yesterdays image.
Diana ace
Lovely shot of another great looking bridge. Was it raining or is it just a dusty windscreen ;-)
August 30th, 2025  
Annie D ace
@ludwigsdiana it had been sprinkling hahaha...the windscreen wasn't too bad that day.
August 30th, 2025  
