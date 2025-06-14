Previous
Through the Windscreen 14 Argyle Street Railway Bridge by annied
Photo 2015

Through the Windscreen 14 Argyle Street Railway Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.
I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include - The Argyle Street railway bridge is a heritage-listed railway bridge in Moss Vale, Australia. It's part of the Main Southern railway line. It uses a special design called a "Pratt truss".
Annie D

