Through the Windscreen 14 Argyle Street Railway Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include - The Argyle Street railway bridge is a heritage-listed railway bridge in Moss Vale, Australia. It's part of the Main Southern railway line. It uses a special design called a "Pratt truss".