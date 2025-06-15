Previous
Through the Windscreen 15 Wollombi Brook Bridge Bulga
Photo 2016

Through the Windscreen 15 Wollombi Brook Bridge Bulga

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.
I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include - The Wollombi Brook bridge is a heritage-listed timber truss road bridge that carries Putty Road across the Wollombi Brook at Bulga, New South Wales, Australia. The bridge was designed by Harvey Dare and built in 1912.
