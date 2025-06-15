Through the Windscreen 15 Wollombi Brook Bridge Bulga

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

I am continuing with bridges this week because I have found more to include - The Wollombi Brook bridge is a heritage-listed timber truss road bridge that carries Putty Road across the Wollombi Brook at Bulga, New South Wales, Australia. The bridge was designed by Harvey Dare and built in 1912.