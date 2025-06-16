Through the Windscreen 16 Mittagong

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

The War Memorial Clock Tower is situated at the intersection of Bowral Road and Main Street (Old Hume Highway) in Mittagong.

It serves as a war memorial commemorating those who served in various conflicts, including the First World War, Second World War, and others. lt is a distinctive clock tower with a cruciform shape, featuring a clock and plaques listing names of servicemen. It was unveiled in 1920.

If you go left you head to Bowral and right takes you to Berrima.

