Through the Windscreen 18 Berrima

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

Taking the right from Monday's Mittagong photo will get you to Berrima.

Berrima is a historic village in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales. There are many historic buildings in the town and the village as a whole is listed on the Register of the National Estate. It was bypassed by a new section of the Hume Highway in March 1989.