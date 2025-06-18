Previous
Through the Windscreen 18 Berrima by annied
Through the Windscreen 18 Berrima

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.
Taking the right from Monday's Mittagong photo will get you to Berrima.
Berrima is a historic village in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales. There are many historic buildings in the town and the village as a whole is listed on the Register of the National Estate. It was bypassed by a new section of the Hume Highway in March 1989.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Annie D

@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia.
Walks @ 7 ace
This is going to be fun month. I like this a great deal.
September 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
It looks very busy in this little old town, a beautiful scene and spring colours.
September 5th, 2025  
