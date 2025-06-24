Through the Windscreen 24 The Rotary Clock in Katoomba

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

The next few images will be from drives over the Blue Mountains.

The Rotary Clock and archway were unveiled in 1957, however, due to the deterioration of the archway, they were removed, and replaced with a new archway and clock in 1968.