Through the Windscreen 28 Lithgow

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

The next few images will be from drives over the Blue Mountains.

This is the way to Lithgow through Bell following Bells Line of Road then Chifley Road.