Through the Windscreen 28 Lithgow by annied
Photo 2029

Through the Windscreen 28 Lithgow

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.
The next few images will be from drives over the Blue Mountains.
This is the way to Lithgow through Bell following Bells Line of Road then Chifley Road.
Annie D

I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Diana ace
Lovely drive by of these lovely homes, it seems to be an older town.
September 16th, 2025  
Annie D ace
@ludwigsdiana
It was founded in 1824 and is the birthplace of Australia's iron and steel industry. There is a lot of history in the area.
September 16th, 2025  
