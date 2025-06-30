Previous
Through the Windscreen 30 Hexham Bridge by annied
Through the Windscreen 30 Hexham Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.
I started this month with bridges so I am finishing it with Hexham Bridge.The bridge crosses the Hunter River and carries two lanes of southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway acting as a gateway to the suburbs of Hexham and Tomago. One bridge is made of steel and opened in 1952, and the other is a concrete bridge that opened later in 1987. The steel truss bridge has a special section that could lift up to let tall boats pass underneath.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Annie D

@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Diana ace
a fascinating bridge.
September 17th, 2025  
julia ace
Great angles and lines..
September 17th, 2025  
