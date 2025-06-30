Through the Windscreen 30 Hexham Bridge

My plan was to do wild June but my May was all about bushwalks. So for June I thought I would do Through the Windscreen. I love taking photos from the car as we drive and through the windscreen shows what's ahead and records the journey.

I started this month with bridges so I am finishing it with Hexham Bridge.The bridge crosses the Hunter River and carries two lanes of southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway acting as a gateway to the suburbs of Hexham and Tomago. One bridge is made of steel and opened in 1952, and the other is a concrete bridge that opened later in 1987. The steel truss bridge has a special section that could lift up to let tall boats pass underneath.