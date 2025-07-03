Previous
Steam Locomotive 3 - 3265 Hunter by annied
Photo 2034

Steam Locomotive 3 - 3265 Hunter

I am catching up with my July “Fun with Themes” album. The theme is Steam Locomotives. I have photos of 11 different operational locomotives taken at different festivals and expos over the last 6 years. I am going to post them in the order they were built. Another photo of Locomotive 3265.
You might see some familiar faces in the images this month as most heritage steam locomotive drivers in New South Wales are volunteers, with organisations like Transport Heritage NSW, The Picnic Train, and the Zig Zag Railway relying on volunteers for their operations.
Annie D

@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
