Steam Locomotive 4 - 3265 Hunter by annied
Photo 2035

Steam Locomotive 4 - 3265 Hunter

I am catching up with my July “Fun with Themes” album. The theme is Steam Locomotives. I have photos of 11 different operational locomotives taken at different festivals and expos over the last 6 years. I am going to post them in the order they were built. Last photo of Locomotive 3265.
After this years (2025) Hunter Valley Steamfest and Thirlmere Festival of Steam earlier this year the 123-year-old locomotive will be withdrawn from service for major works.
The major works include a 10-year boiler inspection and retubing and corrosion remediation in the tender tank. This comprehensive overhaul, performed by Transport Heritage NSW 's fleet maintenance team at the NSW Rail Museum in Thirlmere, will ensure the 123-year-old engine's continued operation for many years. A full repaint will also be carried out
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Annie D

@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Maggiemae ace
Wheels - and how they work... great photos!
September 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful shots and details!
September 30th, 2025  
