Steam Locomotive 4 - 3265 Hunter

I am catching up with my July “Fun with Themes” album. The theme is Steam Locomotives. I have photos of 11 different operational locomotives taken at different festivals and expos over the last 6 years. I am going to post them in the order they were built. Last photo of Locomotive 3265.

After this years (2025) Hunter Valley Steamfest and Thirlmere Festival of Steam earlier this year the 123-year-old locomotive will be withdrawn from service for major works.

The major works include a 10-year boiler inspection and retubing and corrosion remediation in the tender tank. This comprehensive overhaul, performed by Transport Heritage NSW 's fleet maintenance team at the NSW Rail Museum in Thirlmere, will ensure the 123-year-old engine's continued operation for many years. A full repaint will also be carried out