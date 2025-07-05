Previous
Steam Locomotive 5 - 3001 by annied
Photo 2036

Steam Locomotive 5 - 3001

I am catching up with my July “Fun with Themes” album. The theme is Steam Locomotives. I have photos of 11 different operational locomotives taken at different festivals and expos over the last 6 years. I am going to post them in the order they were built.
Locomotive 3001 was built by Beyer, Peacock and Company in 1903. The image on the right is of 3001 at the Thirlmere Heritage Rail Museum in 2019. The locomotive underwent a significant three-year restoration, returning to steam in 2023 after being out of service for 25 years. The image on the left is 3001 back in service at Thirlmere.
