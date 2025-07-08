Previous
Next
Steam Locomotive 8 - 3016 by annied
Photo 2039

Steam Locomotive 8 - 3016

I am catching up with my July “Fun with Themes” album. The theme is Steam Locomotives. I have photos of 11 different operational locomotives taken at different festivals and expos over the last 6 years. I am going to post them in the order they were built.

Locomotive 3016's original build date was 1903, when it was constructed by Beyer, Peacock & Co. in Manchester, England. It was built as a 4-6-4T (tank) locomotive for the New South Wales Government Railways and served on the Sydney suburban network before being rebuilt into a 4-6-0 tender locomotive between 1928 and 1933.
This is at Thirlmere in 2019.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
578% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and perspective!
October 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Exciting…
October 12th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous image and pov.
October 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact