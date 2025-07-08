Steam Locomotive 8 - 3016

I am catching up with my July “Fun with Themes” album. The theme is Steam Locomotives. I have photos of 11 different operational locomotives taken at different festivals and expos over the last 6 years. I am going to post them in the order they were built.



Locomotive 3016's original build date was 1903, when it was constructed by Beyer, Peacock & Co. in Manchester, England. It was built as a 4-6-4T (tank) locomotive for the New South Wales Government Railways and served on the Sydney suburban network before being rebuilt into a 4-6-0 tender locomotive between 1928 and 1933.

This is at Thirlmere in 2019.

