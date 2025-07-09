Steam Locomotive 9 - 3016 and 2075

I am catching up with my July “Fun with Themes” album. The theme is Steam Locomotives. I have photos of 11 different operational locomotives taken at different festivals and expos over the last 6 years. I am going to post them in the order they were built.



The 2019 Thirlmere Festival of Steam was celebrating the 30th anniversary of the festival. Steam locomotives 2705 and 3016 worked double-headed passenger shuttles between Thirlmere and Buxton.

This event was one of the last times 3016 operated before its scheduled overhaul. It is not yet back in service.



