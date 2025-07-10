Steam Locomotive 10 - 2075

I am catching up with my July “Fun with Themes” album. The theme is Steam Locomotives. I have photos of 11 different operational locomotives taken at different festivals and expos over the last 6 years. I am going to post them in the order they were built.

Locomotive 2705 was built by the Hunslet Engine Company in Leeds, England, in 1913.

It appears in Yesterdays post doubling with 3016. With black livery in the top image it was recently repainted in a bright red livery to play the role of James the Red Engine for the "Day Out With Thomas" events at the NSW Rail Museum.