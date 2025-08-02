Previous
Abstract 2 by annied
Photo 1987

Abstract 2

I am doing Abstract August.
My first three are bark abstracts.
This one is a Blue Gum.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Annie D

Diana ace
Another stunner Annie!
August 4th, 2025  
