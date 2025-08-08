Previous
Abstract 8 by annied
Photo 2007

Abstract 8

I am doing Abstract August.
This week I am faffing using the kaleidoscope effect.
There were scribbles
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful patterns and tones! This turned out so beautifully.
August 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact