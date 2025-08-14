Previous
Abstract 14 by annied
Photo 2015

Abstract 14

I am doing Abstract August.
This week I am faffing using motion blur.
Gymea Lily
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Annie D

@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Dorothy ace
Dreamy, like the soft colours.
August 15th, 2025  
