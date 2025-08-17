Previous
Abstract 17 by annied
Photo 2018

Abstract 17

I am doing Abstract August.
This week I am faffing using motion blur.
Can you tell I love Banksia hahahaha
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Annie D

@annied
Lynne
Love abstracts like this. Well done.
August 18th, 2025  
