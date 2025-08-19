Sign up
Previous
Photo 2022
Abstract 19
I am doing Abstract August.
This week's images are faffed favourite outings.
Love going for day trips.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia.
judith deacon
This would look great on a wall, your August calendar starting to look ffascinating! (see what I did there!!)
August 20th, 2025
