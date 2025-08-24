Sign up
Photo 2033
Abstract 24
I am doing Abstract August.
This week's images are faffed favourite outings.
Wildlife parks and zoos have always been favourite places to visit and I always spend a lot of time watching the giraffes.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia.
Tags
anniedoutandabout
*lynn
ace
cool effect
