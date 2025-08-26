Previous
Abstract 26 by annied
Photo 2037

Abstract 26

I am doing Abstract August.
This week's images are favourite scenes.
Coming in to Circular Quay on the ferry.
Annie D

Beautifully done.
August 27th, 2025  
