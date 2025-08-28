Previous
Abstract 28 Road Trip by annied
Photo 2041

Abstract 28 Road Trip

I am doing Abstract August.
This week's images are favourite scenes.
I love the scenery when driving along rural roads.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Diana ace
You manage to turn them into wonderful abstracts.
August 29th, 2025  
