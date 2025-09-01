Previous
Who Am I -1 by annied
Who Am I -1

For September I am doing an animal Who Am I? I like photographing the animals in a different way – looking at their uniqueness. I have processed the images in B&W so colour doesn’t distract from the details. Some will be easier than others.
Maggiemae ace
Sounds as if your challenge could be fun for us! With those teeth and scaly skin - it has to be a croc or an alligator! Crocodiles are more common in Australia!
September 1st, 2025  
Annie D ace
@maggiemae It's all about the teeth Maggiemae :)
September 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
I'd say crocodile
September 1st, 2025  
