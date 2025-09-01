Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2047
Who Am I -1
For September I am doing an animal Who Am I? I like photographing the animals in a different way – looking at their uniqueness. I have processed the images in B&W so colour doesn’t distract from the details. Some will be easier than others.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
7264
photos
171
followers
101
following
560% complete
View this month »
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
Latest from all albums
2043
1637
2044
2045
1638
2046
1639
2047
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Fun with Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedanimals
Maggiemae
ace
Sounds as if your challenge could be fun for us! With those teeth and scaly skin - it has to be a croc or an alligator! Crocodiles are more common in Australia!
September 1st, 2025
Annie D
ace
@maggiemae
It's all about the teeth Maggiemae :)
September 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
I'd say crocodile
September 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close