Previous
Photo 2083
Who Am I -21
For September I am doing an animal Who Am I? I like photographing the animals in a different way – looking at their uniqueness. I have processed the images in B&W so colour doesn’t distract from the details. Some will be easier than others.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Tags
anniedanimals
Diana
ace
A very tired looking baboon on monkey, fabulous close up!
September 23rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Maybe a gorilla but not sure
September 23rd, 2025
