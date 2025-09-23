Previous
Who Am I -23 by annied
Photo 2085

Who Am I -23

For September I am doing an animal Who Am I? I like photographing the animals in a different way – looking at their uniqueness. I have processed the images in B&W so colour doesn’t distract from the details. Some will be easier than others.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Babs ace
I am hoping it is a lace monitor lizard. We have a few that live in bushland near us and they are gorgeous.
September 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
How beautiful they are, I have never seen one before. Babs seems to know them well ;-)
September 24th, 2025  
