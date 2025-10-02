Sign up
Previous
Photo 2099
Aboreal 2
My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.
“Trees are poems that the earth writes upon the sky.”
— Kahlil Gabran
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
7324
photos
173
followers
103
following
575% complete
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Nice shot, I like the pov
October 4th, 2025
