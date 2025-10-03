Sign up
Previous
Photo 2100
Aboreal 3
My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.
“To really feel a forest canopy, we must use different senses. And often the most useful one is the sense of imagination.”
— Joan Maloof
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
1
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Tags
anniedtrees
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous pov, great textures
October 5th, 2025
