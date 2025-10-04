Previous
Aboreal 4 by annied
Aboreal 4

My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.

“In nature, nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they’re still beautiful.”
— Alice Walker
Dianne ace
A really interesting image.
October 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Absolutely fabulous!
October 7th, 2025  
Brigette ace
isn't nature wonderful and creative!!
October 7th, 2025  
