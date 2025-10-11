Previous
Arboreal 11 by annied
Photo 2114

Arboreal 11

My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.

WHEN I AM AMONG THE TREES
by Mary Oliver

When I am among the trees,
especially the willows and the honey locust,
equally the beech, the oaks and the pines,
they give off such hints of gladness.
I would almost say that they save me, and daily.
I am so distant from the hope of myself,
in which I have goodness, and discernment,
and never hurry through the world
but walk slowly, and bow often.
Around me the trees stir in their leaves
and call out, “Stay awhile.”
The light flows from their branches.
And they call again, “It’s simple,” they say,
“and you too have come
into the world to do this, to go easy, to be filled
with light, and to shine.”
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
579% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture with love light and tones. Such abeautiful poem too.
October 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact