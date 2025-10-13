Sign up
Previous
Photo 2118
Arboreal 13
My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.
I think this is a Eucalyptus fastigata (Brown Barrel).
“Ancient trees are precious. There is little else on Earth that plays host to such a rich community of life within a single living organism.”
— Sir David Attenborough
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
2
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Album
Fun with Themes
Tags
anniedtrees
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures, shapes, tones and light. Such a beautiful image!
October 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
It has lots of character
October 18th, 2025
