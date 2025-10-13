Previous
Arboreal 13 by annied
Photo 2118

Arboreal 13

My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.

I think this is a Eucalyptus fastigata (Brown Barrel).

“Ancient trees are precious. There is little else on Earth that plays host to such a rich community of life within a single living organism.”
— Sir David Attenborough

13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Annie D

Diana ace
Wonderful textures, shapes, tones and light. Such a beautiful image!
October 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
It has lots of character
October 18th, 2025  
