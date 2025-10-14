Previous
Arboreal 14 by annied
Photo 2120

Arboreal 14

My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.

There's the whitebox and pine on the ridges afar,
Where the iron-bark, blue-gum, and peppermint are;
There is many another, but dearest to me,
And the king of them all was the stringy-bark tree.
The Stringy-Bark Tree
Henry Lawson, 1905
https://www.ironbarkresources.com/henrylawson/StringyBarkTree.html
Annie D

@annied
From Sydney, Australia.
Babs ace
I love this one, the bark has such character.
October 19th, 2025  
