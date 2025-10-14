Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2120
Arboreal 14
My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.
There's the whitebox and pine on the ridges afar,
Where the iron-bark, blue-gum, and peppermint are;
There is many another, but dearest to me,
And the king of them all was the stringy-bark tree.
The Stringy-Bark Tree
Henry Lawson, 1905
https://www.ironbarkresources.com/henrylawson/StringyBarkTree.html
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
7349
photos
173
followers
104
following
580% complete
View this month »
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
Latest from all albums
2116
1648
2117
2118
1649
2119
2120
1650
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Fun with Themes
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
28th August 2023 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedtrees
Babs
ace
I love this one, the bark has such character.
October 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close