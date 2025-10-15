Arboreal 15

My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.



The inner part of a eucalyptus trunk can appear burnt because of

internal smoldering combustion, a phenomenon where a fire ignites the core of the tree, leaving the outer bark intact but damaging the wood inside. This can be caused by lightning strikes or other external fires that damage the bark and internal tissues, leading to internal burning even after the outer fire has been extinguished.

I am not sure why these trees are the way they are but I like them :)