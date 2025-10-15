Previous
Arboreal 15 by annied
Photo 2121

Arboreal 15

My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.

The inner part of a eucalyptus trunk can appear burnt because of
internal smoldering combustion, a phenomenon where a fire ignites the core of the tree, leaving the outer bark intact but damaging the wood inside. This can be caused by lightning strikes or other external fires that damage the bark and internal tissues, leading to internal burning even after the outer fire has been extinguished.
I am not sure why these trees are the way they are but I like them :)
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
581% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact