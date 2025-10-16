Previous
Arboreal 16 by annied
Photo 2122

Arboreal 16

My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.

“There is always Music amongst the trees in the Garden, but our hearts must be very quiet to hear it.”
― Minnie Aumonier
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Annie D

I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
Diana ace
How fabulous this looks, such a great shot.
October 21st, 2025  
Wylie ace
ooo, trees, fav.
October 21st, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful image. Well spotted and captured.
October 21st, 2025  
