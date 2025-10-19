Previous
Arboreal 19 by annied
Photo 2125

Arboreal 19

My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.

"Return to the root and you will find the meaning."
Sengcan
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Annie D

@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first...
Babs ace
What a lovely triptych. I love the roots of the centre tree. Is it a fig tree. It looks like lots of fingers reaching out doesn't it
October 25th, 2025  
Wylie ace
I do too. Lovely shots
October 25th, 2025  
