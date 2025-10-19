Sign up
Previous
Photo 2125
Arboreal 19
My theme this month is of or relating to trees. I love everything about trees.
"Return to the root and you will find the meaning."
Sengcan
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
2
0
Annie D
ace
@annied
I started my 13th year in May 2025. From Sydney, Australia.
7362
photos
173
followers
104
following
582% complete
View this month »
Tags
anniedtrees
Babs
ace
What a lovely triptych. I love the roots of the centre tree. Is it a fig tree. It looks like lots of fingers reaching out doesn't it
October 25th, 2025
Wylie
ace
I do too. Lovely shots
October 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
